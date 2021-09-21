FERGUS FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team played to a scoreless draw with Hillcrest Lutheran Academy on Monday night in Fergus Falls despite completing two overtimes in addition to the two regular halves.

Goalkeeper John McNallan turned away four shots for the Lumberjacks (2-6-1), while Steffen Synnevaag turned away seven BHS attempts for the Comets (5-1-1).

“Weather conditions played a factor for both sides,” head coach Rick Toward said. “Tough to string passes together due to (the) wet field. Also, it was a brand new field that had no grass in June. So the grass it had now was sparse. It was like playing on a basketball court.”

The Jacks generated two shots in the first half, including one from Noah Johnson in the match’s first minute, but were unable to notch any goals. In the second half, they generated five shots, all on goal, but Synnevaag rejected each. Reed Johnson contributed one shot in the first overtime, the only shot for either team in both overtime periods.

Bemidji returns home next to face Brainerd at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bemidji Middle School.





Bemidji 0, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 0 (2OT)

BHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0

HLA 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- No scoring.

Saves -- McNallan (BHS) 4; Synnevaag (HLA) 7.