For the third time in as many opportunities this season, the Beavers roped in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week award. On Monday, the honor went back to senior forward Sara Wendt.

Wendt had a brace in each of BSU’s two wins, scoring all four of Bemidji State’s goals for the week. The Beavers topped Northern State 2-1 on Friday and Minnesota State Moorhead 2-0 on Sunday.

Wendt’s highlight of the week was a 90th-minute game-winning goal during the victory over NSU. She scored off a corner kick from Megan Dahl with 54 seconds left in regulation, helping the team reach a 5-0 overall record by the end of the weekend.

Wendt leads all of Division II with eight goals this season. She’s scored all but three of BSU’s goals on the year and has four multi-goal games in five matches.

The Arden Hills native has now earned two NSIC Offensive Player of the Week honors this year after also snatching the Sept. 7 award. Teammate Allyson Smith won it on Sept. 13, giving Bemidji State a 3-for-3 conversion rate so far this season.

Also on Monday, Upper Iowa’s Aimee Sies was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week, while Minot State’s Maddie Kindred was the Goalkeeper of the Week.