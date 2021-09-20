MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team notched another conference win Sunday, beating Minnesota State Moorhead 2-0 on the road to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

Prolific goal-scorer Sara Wendt notched one in each half. In the first, Mason Schilling set up Wendt with a cross toward the front of the net that Wendt punched in over goalkeeper Kayleigh Sedlacek’s left shoulder in the 28th minute.

In the 86th minute, Wendt capped the game with a header off a Maggie Cade corner kick to seal the victory for the Beavers. The latter goal was Wendt’s team-leading eighth of the season.

BSU outshot MSU Moorhead 14-3 and tallied eight shots on goal to just one for the Dragons. Beavers goalkeeper Georgiana Harber earned her first victory of the year with one save.

Bemidji State returns to action at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, against Minnesota State in Mankato.





Bemidji State 2, Minnesota State Moorhead 0

BSU 1 1 -- 2

MSUM 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Schilling), 28’.

Second half -- 2, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Cade), 86’.

Saves -- Harber (BSU) 1; Sedlacek (MSUM) 5.