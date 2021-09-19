ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team dispatched St. Cloud Cathedral Saturday, scoring four times in the first half and thrice in the second to earn a 7-0 win in St. Cloud.

Josie Aitken (4’, 7’) and Anna Renn (30’, 45’) shared top billing for the Lumberjacks with two goals each. Marah Bitter added a first-half strike in the 21st minute, while Kate Corradi padded the lead with the Lumberjacks’ fifth goal in the 55th minute.

“We created and capitalized on good scoring opportunities, but still need to improve on our ability to possess and maintain control of the game,” head coach Logan Larsen said.

Sydney Breyen, Hannah Voge, Massy Toward, Addy Kelly and Aitken all had assists for BHS, with Breyen totaling two to lead the Jacks.

Bemidji returns to the field at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, against Crookston at Bemidji Middle School.





Bemidji 7, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

BHS 4 3 -- 7

SCC 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Aitken (Breyen), 4’; 2, BHS GOAL, Aitken (Voge), 7’; 3, BHS GOAL, Bitter (unassisted), 21’; 4, BHS GOAL, Renn (Toward), 30’.

Second half -- 5, BHS GOAL, Renn (Breyen), 45’; 6, BHS GOAL, Corradi (Kelly), 55’; 7, BHS GOAL, Kelly (Aitken), 60’.