ABERDEEN, S.D. -- In sports, and in life, the term “last-minute” is thrown around in various situations. But it’s much less common that the outcome of a sporting event is actually decided within the final 60 seconds of play.

That was the case Friday night for the Bemidji State women’s soccer team against Northern State, as a 90th-minute Sara Wendt goal off a corner kick from Megan Dahl completed the Beavers’ comeback and gave them a 2-1 win over the Wolves, their fourth straight to start the season.

To keep the win streak alive in its Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opener, BSU (4-0,1-0 NSIC) had no choice but to come back after the Wolves’ Paige Hutton punched in a loose ball off a corner kick to give NSU a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute.

From there, the Beavers quieted the Wolves’ attack while sharpening their own. Wendt headed in a deep free kick from Dahl to give BSU the equalizer in the 75th minute. In the 85th minute, Allyson Smith found herself one-on-one with NSU goalie Alexus Townsend, but Townsend made a sliding kick save to keep the score tied.

It looked as though the game would end that way, but another set piece gave the Beavers what they needed to secure the victory. Wendt added her second goal with 54 seconds remaining to deliver the knockout blow.

The Beavers forced Townsend to work hard to keep the game close, generating nine shots on goal to Northern State’s four. And while it looked like Townsend’s stellar play in goal might be the difference in the game, BSU had one more shot that she could not deny down the stretch.

Alyssa Stumbaugh did her job in net on the other end of the field, tallying three saves for Bemidji State.

The Beavers return to the pitch at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Minnesota State Moorhead.





Bemidji State 2, Northern State 1

BSU 0 2 -- 2

NSU 0 1 -- 1

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1, NSU GOAL, Hutton (Fastenau), 54’; 2, BHS GOAL, Wendt (Dahl), 75’; BHS GOAL, Wendt (Dahl), 90’.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 3; Townsend (NSU) 7.