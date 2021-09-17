MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team had a 1-0 head start less than three minutes into Thursday’s match at Moorhead, but the Spuds came back with a fury to usurp a 5-2 home win.

Moorhead scored four goals off set pieces in the game, lighting the scoreboard on two corners, a free kick and a penalty kick.

Reece Melville put BHS (1-6) in an early lead, connecting on a Jacob Stanoch pass just 2:31 into the match. But Moorhead came back with the equalizer on a corner in the seventh minute, and then Mohamed Namuq scored on a 38th-minute corner for the go-ahead strike.

The Spuds stretched their lead in the second half, grabbing goals in the 57th, 63rd and 74th minutes. The lone Bemidji score of the final frame came on an own goal from Moorhead.

BHS returns to home turf at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and will host Crookston at Bemidji Middle School.





Moorhead 5, Bemidji 2

BHS 1 1 -- 2

MHD 2 3 -- 5

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Melville (Stanoch) 3’; 2, MHD GOAL, 7’; 3, MHD GOAL, Namuq, 38’.

Second half -- 4, MHD GOAL, Hussein, 57’; 5, MHD GOAL, 63’; 6, BHS GOAL, own goal, 68’; 7, MHD GOAL, Qaqos (PK), 74’.