Gasper is the second member of the Loons’ 2019 draft class to agree to a new deal, following midfielder Hassani Dotson in June. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is the third member of that group; the Canadian and the club have been progressing toward a new contract, as well.

Gasper’s deal starts in the 2022 season and ends after the 2025 campaign. His salary for this season is $81,375, according the MLS players association. The 25-year-old left back from Virginia has played 4,500 minutes across 53 MLS games, becoming a mainstay on United’s back line after making his first start in June 2019.

In the 2019 draft, Minnesota took St. Clair seventh overall, followed by Gasper at No. 15 and Dotson in the second round at 31st overall.

“Arguably, our 2019 draft was as good a draft as anybody has had for years and years. Three guys who we know can contribute,” MNUFC manager Adrian Heath said in a statement. “If you look back to when (Gasper) started for the team, his level of performance has been so consistent. He’s been terrific. I always talk about what people put into the football club, he puts something into this football club every single day. Great attitude, great professional, great teammate.

“We’re so pleased that another player, who we consider one of our own, has decided to commit as well.”

Gasper said Heath’s trust in him meant “everything” to him. “(I’m) really happy, excited and proud,” Gasper said in a statement. “I owe thanks to my teammates, my coaches and, especially, the fans. I can’t wait for the next four years.”