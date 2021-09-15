DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team routed Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, scoring twice in the first half and five times in the second to vanquish the Lakers 7-0. The lopsided win was the first of the year for BHS (1-5).

Connor Helm had his first clean sheet of the season, but he didn’t have to do much -- the Lumberjack goalkeeper faced zero shots on goal.

In the first half, Isaac Stone broke open the scoring in the 23rd minute off an assist from Zane Hiller. Nick Rautio followed in the 26th minute with his first varsity goal off an assist from Noah Johnson.

In the second, Max Harris kicked off the scoring with a goal in the 50th minute from Johnson. The rout was on from there, as Brodie Price (penalty kick, 55’), Stone (from Reed Johnson, 58’) and even typical starting goalie John McNallan (PK, 60’) added goals in rapid succession. Price added the capper in the 72nd minute off an assist from Jacob Stanoch.

After Tuesday’s triumph, BHS will return to the pitch at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Moorhead.





Bemidji 7, Detroit Lakes 0

BHS 2 5 -- 7

DL 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Stone (Hiller), 23’; 2, BHS GOAL, Rautio (N. Johnson), 26’.

Second half -- 3, BHS GOAL, Harris (N. Johnson), 50’; 4, BHS GOAL, Price (PK), 55’; 5, BHS GOAL, Stone (R. Johnson), 58’; 6, BHS GOAL, McNallan (PK), 60’; 7, BHS GOAL, Price (Stanoch), 72’.

Saves -- Helm (BHS) 0.