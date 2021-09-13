BURNSVILLE -- For the second consecutive week, the Bemidji State women’s soccer team is grabbing awards from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

On Monday, senior forward Allyson Smith was named the NSIC’s Offensive Player of the Week for her role in BSU’s 2-0 week.

Smith had a hand in four of the team’s five goals on the weekend, including her two scores during Friday’s 2-1 win over Michigan Tech. On Sunday, Smith assisted a pair of goals during a 3-2 overtime victory against Northern Michigan.

The honor is the second time Smith has won the weekly award in her career. She was also selected on Sept. 24, 2018. Even more recently, teammate Sara Wendt was named last week’s NSIC Offensive Player of the Week.

Joining Smith in the weekly award lineup, Concordia-St. Paul’s Cayla Renwick was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week and Wayne State’s Katherine Hageman was the league’s Goalkeeper of the Week.

Bemidji State, now 3-0 on the season, will next enter into conference play. First on the schedule is a 7 p.m. kickoff against Northern State on Friday, Sept. 17, in Aberdeen, S.D.