BEMIDJI -- With a perfectly placed header in the fifth minute of overtime, Sara Wendt scored the game-winning goal for the Bemidji State women’s soccer team in a 3-2 victory over Northern Michigan on Sunday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Wendt’s goal was her second of the day, as she also broke a scoreless tie with a 20th-minute strike off passes from Maggie Cade and Allyson Smith.

The Wildcats came back with a second-half surge, scoring two goals within two minutes. By the 75th minute, the advantage swung in NMU’s favor by a 2-1 margin.

Not to be outdone, Cade struck with the equalizer in the 81st minute by tapping in the ball from the back post. Smith and Wendt earned assists on the play.

Five minutes into overtime, Megan Dahl booted a deep free kick toward the net, and Wendt directed it on target for the winning goal.

BSU keeper Alyssa Stumbaugh earned the win in net by racking up a career-high seven saves.

Bemidji State, now 3-0 on the season, will next enter into conference play. First on the schedule is a 7 p.m. kickoff against Northern State on Friday, Sept. 17, in Aberdeen, S.D.





Bemidji State 3, Northern State 2 (OT)

NMU 0 2 0 -- 2

BSU 1 1 1 -- 3

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Cade, Smith), 20’.

Second half -- 2, NMU GOAL, Koch (unassisted), 73’; 3, NMU GOAL, Cardoso (unassisted), 75’; 4, Cade (Smith, Wendt), 81’.

Overtime -- 5, Wendt (Dahl), 95’.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 7; Kreps (NMU) 4.