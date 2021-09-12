DULUTH -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team surrendered another tough loss on Saturday, Sept. 11, falling 2-1 in overtime to Duluth Denfeld at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth.

Denfeld senior Joe Eklund posted both goals for the Hunters (4-2), while freshman Reed Johnson scored the lone Bemidji (0-5) goal.

After 60 minutes of scoreless play, Eklund slipped a shot by BHS senior goalie John McNallan for the game’s first lead, but Bemidji answered back just a minute later when brothers Noah and Reed Johnson connected for the equalizer.

The Lumberjacks were issued a red card 10 minutes into the second half and were forced to play down a player the rest of the way.

One minute into overtime, Eklund buried the game winner to send the Jacks home still looking for their first win of the season.

Bemidji managed 10 shots on goal, while McNallan made five saves at the other end.

BHS is on the road again for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Detroit Lakes.

Duluth Denfeld 2, Bemidji 1 (OT)

DEN 1 1 -- 2

BHS 1 0 -- 1

1, DEN, J. Eklund (Davidson), 61’; 2, BHS, R. Johnson (N. Johnson) 62; 3, DEN, J. Eklund 81’.