BEMIDJI -- Neither team could find the back of the net over two halves and overtime between the Bemidji and Coon Rapids girls soccer teams Saturday, Sept. 11, as the teams played to a 0-0 tie.

“It was an even match, with both teams having solid opportunities,” said Bemidji head coach Logan Larsen.

The Lumberjacks (0-3-1) posted seven shots on goal while Coon Rapids (3-1-1) put up 11.

The Cardinals’ chances largely came off of their eight corner kicks, according to Larsen.

“We were lucky to escape unscathed on a couple corners, as they were better out of the air,” he said. “Their center-mids were strong in one-on-ones and created several scoring opportunities.”

Bemidji’s shots came from senior Sydney Breyen and junior Marah Bitter with two each, as well as one from senior Elle Bush, junior Emma Wright and senior Lauren Berg.

After a few days off, the Jacks are back on the field for a 7 p.m. game Thursday, Sept. 16, against Moorhead at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji 0, Coon Rapids 0

BHS 0 0 -- 0

CR 0 0 -- 0

No scoring.