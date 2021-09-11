BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State senior Allyson Smith scored both goals for the Beavers in a 2-1 win over Michigan Tech in their home opener on Friday, Sept. 10, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The scoring started with a successful Smith penalty kick 26 minutes into the contest, which gave BSU a 1-0 lead at the half.

Eleven minutes after the intermission, Huskies (2-1) freshman Julia Pietila tied the game at 1-1 on an unassisted tally.

But Smith answered right back at the 74-minute mark with what would be the game-winning goal, assisted by Anna Breffle and Megan French.

The Beavers outshot the Huskies 14-10, resulting in an 8-3 lead in shots on goal.

BSU improves to 2-0 with the win and will look to keep the undefeated streak going into its 1 p.m. game against Northern Michigan on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji State 2, Michigan Tech 1

1, BSU, Smith (PK), 25:49; 2, MTU, Pietila, 56:05; 3, BSU, Smith (Breffle, French), 74:00.