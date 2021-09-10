CLOQUET -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team was unable to light its half of the scoreboard Thursday, Sept. 9, falling in a 3-0 shutout to Cloquet at Cloquet High School.

“We played much better soccer, but failed to capitalize on some high percentile opportunities,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “We transitioned much more fluidly from defense to offense, but still need to work on the final third of attack.”

Macava Smith opened the scoring for Cloquet (4-1) with a rebound goal, followed by a Katie Turner tally for a 2-0 lead at the half.

“Defensively, we gave them too much room to shoot, and we failed to cover a rebound off of our keeper,” Larsen said.

Alexa Snesrud rounded out the night’s scoring in the second half for the 3-0 win.

BHS junior keeper Kiera Nelson made 10 saves in her effort to keep her team in the game, while Bemidji managed six shots on goal at the other end of the field.

The Bemidji Jacks take a 0-3 record into Saturday, Sept. 11, when they will host Coon Rapids at 1 p.m. at Bemidji Middle School.

Cloquet 3, Bemidji 0

CLO 1 -- 3

BHS 0 -- 0

1, CLO, Smith, 14’; 2, CLO, Turner, 19’; 3, CLO, Snesrud, 46’.