BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team renewed its classic rivalry with East Grand Forks Tuesday in a festive atmosphere under the lights at Chet Anderson Stadium. But despite the energy in the stands, the Lumberjacks failed to match the Green Wave's intensity and execution for 80 minutes of play.

Brooklyn Sayler's goal off a giveaway in the second minute kicked off the scoring for East Grand Forks (3-0). Sayler added a second in the sixth minute, and it would prove to be the game-winner in a 3-1 win for the Green Wave.

Bemidji (0-2) countered in the 16th minute with a Sydney Breyen strike off a throw-in assist from Lauren Berg, halving the deficit and giving the Lumberjacks some hope. But while BHS threatened late in the first half on some set pieces and crosses, it was unable to punch home the equalizer.

"We did take a step in the right direction to kind of set the tone for the rest of the season, but we just still have a lot of growth to make in terms of just technical ability," head coach Logan Larsen said. "How we possess the ball, how we keep it close, and really just don't give the ball away to the other team with sloppy passing."

That sloppy passing hurt the Lumberjacks early in the game and kept them from finishing chances that could have changed the game's result.

After failing to score late in the first half, Bemidji gave up a goal in the 48th minute to Camryn Adams, doubling its deficit and making it decidedly tougher to stay in the game.

Still, Larsen was happy with many developments Tuesday night, including his team's ability to win 50/50 balls. In his eyes, the Lumberjacks' performance was an improvement over their season-opening 2-1 loss to Detroit Lakes on Sept. 2.

One challenge for BHS in addition to the intensity of the rivalry was adjusting to the artificial surface at the Chet after starting its season on grass at Bemidji Middle School. The ball moves faster on the harder, denser field turf, something the Lumberjacks had to account for as they fine-tuned their touches on the ball.

"It's really hard to say how much is nerves or how much of it is the first game of the season on turf," Larsen said. "Maybe there's a little adjustment period of how the first touch looks based on the turf, or is it nerves? So it's just trying to figure out what's affecting us."

He added that the players had to adapt to the stadium environment, playing under lights and with fans present in the stands, elements not present at BMS.

Larsen's overall goal in practices moving forward will be tuning up key attributes of the Lumberjacks' attack so they can match any challenge they face, whether it be from the opposition or the playing environment.

"We have to appreciate the fine points," he said. "So, OK, we did better in terms of heart, but we do need to show the feet. We do need to not hit hopeful balls blindly. We do have to talk, move off the ball. It's just those fine little points that'll help us control the game no matter who the opponent is."

Bemidji will get back to work, but it won't have much time before its next match. The Lumberjacks return to the field at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Cloquet.