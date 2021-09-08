BEMIDJI -- A two-goal second half wasn’t quite enough for the Bemidji High school boys soccer team, as Grand Rapids was able to answer with the game-winning goal in the 70th minute for a 3-2 win Tuesday evening at Bemidji Middle school.

The Thunderhawks (4-0-1) came out firing with goals from Hayden DeMars and Enricco Rolle for a 2-0 lead at the half, but the Lumberjacks (0-3) battled back with a pair of freshman firsts in the final 40 to knot the game at two apiece.

Reed Johnson put Bemidji on the board with his first varsity goal in the 35th minute with an assist from Jonathan Devescovi, and Isaac Stone followed suit with the equalizer from Wil King 19 minutes later in the 54th.

With 10 minutes to go, though, Ian Anderson put one past Bemidji to claim the 3-2 win for Grand Rapids.

Despite the winless record three games into the year, BHS head coach Rick Toward said the difficult schedule to start the season pushes the team to improve every time out on the pitch.

“We played a very athletic Grand Rapids team,” he said. “We played our best half of the season in the second half. Not happy with the result, but happy with the improvement.”

Bemidji will look to enter the win column when they host Duluth East at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Bemidji State’s Chet Anderson Stadium.

Grand Rapids 3, Bemidji 2

GR 2 1 -- 3

BHS 0 2 -- 2

1, GR, DeMars (Chandler), 12’; 2, GR, Rolle (Mvogo), 23’; 3, BHS, R. Johnson (Devescovi), 35’; 4, BHS, Stone (King), 54’; 5, GR, Andersen (Johnson), 70’.