BURNSVILLE -- Bemidji State soccer senior forward Sara Wendt was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Offensive Player of the Week after scoring both of the Beavers' goals in a 2-0 road win over NCAA Division I opponent North Dakota.

Wendt scored at 86:43 to break the seal on the game's scoring and added another at 88:21 to seal the win for BSU.

The Arden Hills native has six goals and two assists in Bemidji State's last four matches dating back to the spring.

The Beavers return to the pitch at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, against Michigan Tech at Chet Anderson Stadium.