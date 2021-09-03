GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- It was a slow start for the Bemidji State women's soccer team against North Dakota on Friday, but a furious run of chances down the stretch paid big dividends.

The Beavers' consistent pressure on Fighting Hawks goalkeeper Madi Livingston yielded two late goals to give BSU a 2-0 road win to kick off the 2021 season.

Both teams had some scoring chances in a physical first half, with North Dakota especially threatening the Beavers midway through the period. But BSU's defenders and goalie Alyssa Stumbaugh collaborated to keep the Fighting Hawks off the board.

The two sides traded opportunities for most of the second before BSU's attack came on strong late in the period. After a couple close calls, including a shot off the post, Sara Wendt deposited the Beavers' first goal of the game off a Megan Carlson corner kick in the 87th minute.

While Bemidji State celebrated with victory seemingly imminent, North Dakota looked to equalize. BSU head coach Jim Stone loudly implored, "You still gotta play!" Not only did the Beavers do so, they added a late insurance goal when UND was caught pressing up too far. Allyson Smith slipped the ball past the Fighting Hawks' back line to Wendt, who delivered the dagger to put BSU up 2-0 in the 89th minute.

The Beavers return to the field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, against Michigan Tech at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji State 2, North Dakota 0

BSU 0 2 -- 2

UND 0 0 -- 0

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Carlson), 87’; 2, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Smith), 89’.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 3; Livingston (UND) 7.