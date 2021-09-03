DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team went up 1-0 on Detroit Lakes early in the second half of their match Thursday at Bemidji Middle School, but an inspired response featuring two goals in the next 15 minutes was enough to power the Lakers to a 2-1 win.

Bemidji’s Addy Kelly scored three minutes into the second half, but Detroit Lakes’ Abby Larson quickly countered with a goal of her own in less than a minute’s time. Larson added another in the 58th minute to put Detroit Lakes up for good.

The Lumberjacks had a number of opportunities to score, recording 14 shots on goal to just four for Detroit Lakes.

BHS returns to the field at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, against East Grand Forks at Chet Anderson Stadium.