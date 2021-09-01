The Lumberjacks made the leap from Class A to the newly formed Class 3A this offseason -- an MSHSL decision that still rubs some BHS fans the wrong way -- and Hill-Murray ushered in the new era by issuing Bemidji a 5-0, season-opening loss in Maplewood.

“What it does is shows what it takes to compete and win at that level,” Jacks head coach Rick Toward said. “It’s just getting used to the speed of play. To come out and have it handed to you, so to speak, it’s almost better than coming out and winning 5-0 in their first game because now they realize, ‘Oh, we need to play.’”

Hill-Murray is only a Class AA school, but the seventh-ranked Pioneers played like many metro teams do. BHS (0-1) almost got into halftime scoreless, but Ronan O’Connor broke through in the 38th minute for a 1-0 Hill-Murray lead.

“We had a good first half. We played pretty stout defensively,” Toward said. “We gave up one with a couple minutes left and would have liked to get to the half 0-0, but 1-0 is not a bad showing.”

The Pioneers (2-0) poured it on in the second half by scoring four goals, all within a 13-minute span.

Thiago Jaime scored in the 43rd minute, while Vinny Pearcy and Gianni Hurley each netted unassisted strikes in the 51st minute.

Hurley added one more goal for good measure, connecting on a Jaime pass in the 56th minute to bring on the 5-0 final.

“We got beat by speed, basically, in the second half,” Toward said. “Two unassisted goals were basically speed dribbles past our backline.”

Bemidji keeper John McNallan recorded three saves in net for the Lumberjacks. Hill-Murray’s Owen Dinzeo stopped the lone shot on goal he faced, which came in the 76th minute.

The trial by fire continues for BHS, as Bemidji next hosts Moorhead at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at Chet Anderson Stadium.





Hill-Murray 5, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 -- 0

HM 1 4 -- 5

First half -- 1, HM GOAL, O’Connor (Pearcy), 38’.

Second half -- 2, HM GOAL, Jaime (Hurley), 43’; 3, HM GOAL, Pearcy (unassisted), 51’; 4, HM GOAL, Hurley (unassisted), 51’; 5, HM GOAL, Hurley (Jaime), 56’.

Saves -- McNallan (BHS) 3; Dinzeo (HM) 1.