BEMIDJI -- Any hopeful goal scorers will have to go through perhaps the best in league anytime they face Bemidji State.

BSU women’s soccer senior Megan Dahl was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, and the Beavers were picked to finish fourth in the preseason coaches’ poll.

Dahl has been a fixture on Bemidji State’s backline for three seasons. She led a defensive unit that posted two shutouts and allowed just one goal during the three-match 2021 spring season. In 41 career games, Dahl has a goal and two assists while contributing to 22 shutouts. Dahl is also a two-time All-NSIC pick.

The NSIC also named senior forward Ally Smith as Bemidji State’s Offensive Player to Watch. Smith, a two-time All-NSIC selection, has 20 goals and 18 assists over 39 career games, ranking in the program’s top 10 for goals and assists and ranking sixth all-time with seven game-winning goals.

Minnesota State, the four-time defending conference tournament champion, topped the coaches’ poll with 218 points and nine first-place votes. Just ahead of BSU’s 194 points were Augustana (202) and Concordia-St. Paul (200). Augustana and CSP also received three and four first-place votes, respectively.

Minnesota State’s Jenny Vetter was named the conference’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Bemidji State opens the season at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, with an exhibition against St. Catherine at Chet Anderson Stadium. The regular season begins Sept. 3 at North Dakota before the Beavers return home at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 to host Michigan Tech.





2021 NSIC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Minnesota State 218; 2-Augustana 202; 3-Concordia-St. Paul 200; 4-Bemidji State 194; 5-St. Cloud State 165; 6-U-Mary 155; 7-Winona State 117; 8-Wayne State 109; 9-SMSU 106; 10-Minot State 104; 11-Minnesota Duluth 103; 12-Minnesota State Moorhead 66; 13-Northern State 55; 14-Sioux Falls 52; 15-Upper Iowa 48; 16-Minnesota Crookston 26.