ST. PAUL -- Minnesota United ended a long losing streak to the Seattle Sounders last month, and the Loons had another chance to put their first win up against the L.A. Galaxy on Saturday.

But Minnesota’s offense couldn’t produce at Allianz Field in a 1-0 loss; it was similar to how the Loons short-circuited against the Galaxy in a 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs first-round game in St. Paul.

Minnesota (7-6-5) saw its five-game unbeaten streak end to Los Angeles (11-6-2). Kevin Cabral scored on L.A.’s only shot of the night, while L.A. goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann made seven saves.

But the FOX-televised game lacked some star power.

The Loons were without leading scorer Robin Lod, who suffered a calf injury on Friday and could miss weeks, while L.A. missed Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (calf) and Sebastian Lletget, who’s sister just passed away this week.

But Minnesota had its new Designated Player in Adrien Hunou, yet he didn’t deliver and his scoreless streak reached 459 minutes across seven games. Minnesota fed Hunou with crosses in the first half. He had three headers of varying quality.

But it was former Loons target Kevin Cabral who made the difference in the 43rd minute. Minnesota’s $2.5-million offseason bid for the 22-year-old Frenhman was outdone by L.A.’s more than $5 million offer, and he showed his skills when he beat both Loons center backs and goalkeeper for a counter-attacking goal.

The Loons had a few chances in the second half, but back-to-back headers from Jan Gregus and Brent Kallman were denied by Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, who was making his first start of 2021.

Journeyman Juan Agudelo replaced Adrien Hunou and had a few scoring chances, including a long-range left footed blast that was denied by Klinsmann.

Emanuel Reynoso had a free kick from 22 yards out, but Klinsmann made another save. Chase Gasper mahap his own chance, which took a deflection and guess who? Klinnsman parried it away.