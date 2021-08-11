Shari Ballard’s professional career at Best Buy started as operations manager at store No. 411 in Flint, Mich. Over the next 25 years, she became one of the top executives at the Richfield-based multinational company before retiring in 2019.

Ballard’s next challenge will be as Minnesota United’s CEO, the club announced Tuesday. She will succeed Chris Wright at the end of the 2021 season.

Ballard is the first female with the title of CEO in MLS, and she’s a short list of women executives across the league’s 27 clubs.

Ballard doesn’t have experience in professional soccer, but said her history in retail, which she described as “a knife fight in a phone booth,” along with her competitive streak and understanding what she called the “art of leadership” have prepared her for this job.

Loons owner Bill McGuire said the priorities were to find a new leader within the community, someone who wanted to deepen relationships within it while sharing the club’s values. Ballard has been on the board of directors at Ecolab, PetSmart and Allina Health.

McGuire cited his pervious experience as CEO of UnitedHealth Group as a barometer for what Ballard brings to the table. “Having met many, many executives both from that (time at UHG) and through the exchange with a lot of other great companies, both in this city, and in this country, I can tell you there is not one of them, not a single company, that wouldn’t be proud to have Sheri Ballard heading it,” McGuire said during a news conference at Allianz Field.

Ballard’s final role at Best Buy was president of multichannel retail, where she headed all U.S. stores, the company’s e-commerce, its real-estate strategy and operations in Mexico. She has also worked in the company’s international, human resources and legal departments. She said working in wide-ranging roles prepared her for a brand new role in foreign-to-her industry.

“I obviously am not a subject-matter expert in all of those areas,” Ballad said about her Best Buy resume. “… I’m not a trained lawyer, but I was responsible for the legal team as an extreme example. I think what I’ve learned in my time there was more about the leadership side of things. The job, essentially, and this is 100 percent true as it got bigger and bigger in scale, the job was very much a people job. … It was way more about getting the right people in the right roles and understanding what we really need in terms of experience and/or talent to drive what we are trying to get done.”

Ballard sat down with leaders of the club’s supporters groups before her introduction and she marveled at their passion and commitment.

“I enjoy engaging with people a lot,” she said. “I like teams. In my old language, ‘customers,’ here ‘fans.’ I’m a byproduct and believe that people who are generally speaking, interacting closest to the customer and the product sometimes have insights that other people don’t have. That doesn’t mean that I think it’s always 100 percent right, but I do think the insights are important.”

MLS financial model doesn’t include a big TV contract, so the foundation for clubs is game revenues and sponsorship dollars. Wright said earlier this year United is among the top half-dozen MLS clubs in sponsorships with more than 70 and the Loons sellout every possible game at Allianz Field. Ballard said she look into the “tactics” of enhancing those areas.

Wright, 72, joined MNUFC from the Timberwolves/Lynx in fall 2017 and led the club through the opening Allianz Field in 2019. He is stepping down to spend more time with family and do consulting work. Nick Rogers was the club’s first president, helping secure an MLS franchise and leading them from NASL to MLS in 2017.

Ballard grew up playing softball, “speed ball” in the small village of Gaines, Mich. She now enjoys golf and cycling, while her first interest in soccer was piqued by the U.S. women’s national team.

“If you would have told the 10-year-old version of me I was going to have the chance to do this for a living, I would have thought that was amazing,” she said. “ And the 55-year-old version of me feels the same way.”