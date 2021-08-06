Emanuel Reynoso’s performances this season have given a multitude of reasons for his club and its supporters to smile, and Minnesota United’s primary playmaker even smiles through the thing he’s continually asked to do more of.

Reynoso was beaming after being selected this week as one of 28 players going to the MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. His manager, Adrian Heath, sang Rey’s praises Thursday before repeating his request.

“I keep challenging him to get better, and to get better for him is scoring more goals and occasionally being more selfish because he always looks for that last pass and he gets the assists that he does,” Heath said. “But I can think of four or five occasions this year where he has tried to pick the next pass, and I want him to do what he did in L.A. and get it out of his feet and strike it.”

Reynoso scored the club’s 200th goal in MLS in the 2-2 draw with LAFC on July 28; it was only his second goal from open play in 2,268 total minutes since joining Minnesota on a $5 million transfer fee from Argentina’s Boca Juniors last August.

Rey, who has two stunning goals off long-range free kicks with the Loons, has 19 total assists across that span, including a league-record seven assists in three MLS Cup Playoff matches last winter.

“He’s as good as anybody I’ve seen with the final pass, but now we got to really keep on him about goals, goals, goals because that will take him from being a $5-10 million player to a $20 million player,” Heath said.

Reynoso has answered outside questions about scoring more goals since preseason. “The coach does critique me a lot,” he said Friday through the club’s Spanish translator Gabriela Lozada. “I get a lot of grief, but it’s for the good. He wants me to be (improved), always wants me to score more and be more available in the final third. I don’t always get up there enough because I try to give the pass to my teammates.”

Heath isn’t trying to nitpick as much as he wants to see the height of Reynoso’s ceiling. “We’re going to keep doing what the coach asks,” Rey said with a light laugh.

For how pristinely pinpoint his passes can be, Reynoso hasn’t been as accurate in shots on goal, putting only 16.7 percent of his 48 shots on target, per wyscout. With two goals this season, he is also slightly underperforming his expected goals of 2.75, according to the analytics/scouting site.

Argentina doesn’t have anything like all-star games, and this one in the U.S. has a unique format against the best players from Mexico’s Liga MX — a deviation from a top European club in its preseason as the opponent.

“To play against the best in the Mexican league is something really nice because those are players who have a lot of experience and upward trajectory,” Reynoso said.

Reynoso’s good mood continued Thursday when he confirmed he will receive a bonus for making the All-Star Game.

“But like I said, nice things will come,” he said. “You keep working, and I continue to be grateful to my teammates and to my coach who gives me so much confidence. They all give you the confidence to have fun on the pitch and do it with sacrifice and humility.”

Rosales in on loan

The Loons announced Friday the acquisition of 20-year-old Honduran midfielder Joseph Rosales from Independiente in Panama’s top flight.

Rosales will be with Minnesota on an 18-month loan, with a purchase option available to MNUFC at the end of the 2022 season. Given his youth on a veteran team gunning for the playoffs, it will be interesting to see how much he plays, and what will be viewed as a success in order to bring him back on a full contract. Also, what position he might play is up in the air.

“He’s a versatile player with massive upside,” Heath said in a statement. “He’s played some left back as well as centrally in the midfield. He’s another one with a high motor, willing to do all the work needed on the field. We are truly pleased to be able to bring him into our club and see where his potential leads.”

MNUFC’s front office noticed Rosales when he was playing for Honduras in CONCACAF’s qualifying tournament for the Summer Olympics back in March. “He was one of the main reasons the Honduran national team qualified for the Olympics, and that’s meaningful,” Heath said.