The Loons had not reached a buyout with Opara, the 2019 MLS defender of the year, at the roster deadline before the season started in mid-April, which meant his salary of $685,333, according to the MLSPA, was counting against the club’s salary budget to start the season.

The Pioneer Press confirmed the news Thursday, which was first reported by MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert.

United found the buyout with Opara a while ago, which means his salary no longer counts against the MLS salary budget. The club also freed up a senior roster spot with the buyout, but that has since been used.

Opara last played before the pandemic hit in March 2020, and the 32-year-old has dealt with concussion issues over the years.

Opara’s arrival in a trade with Sporting KC helped MNUFC reach the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in 2019. He played 2,566 minutes across 30 games that season and was rewarded with a multi-year contract.

Quiet otherwise

As of noon Thursday, the Loons had made no other moves and the clock is ticking with the MLS secondary transfer window closing at 11 p.m. CT Thursday.

“We’ve had some things going on,” United manager Adrian Heath said after Thursday’s practice. “Obviously, I just finished training … (and) we’ll see if we are close on anything. As I expected, there has been some interest in some of our players and because we have got a deep squad. We have actively talked to numerous clubs about one or two of their players, if we could do something we would. If we can’t, we won’t because I’m not going to do something just for the sake of doing it.”

Loons’ Designated Player Jan Gregus, who has seen his starting central midfield spot go to Hassani Dotson, and high-priced striker Ramon Abila, who was left off the two-game road trip last week, both participated in training Thursday.

Briefly

Loons wingers Franco Fragapane (thigh) worked out with a trainer on the side Thursday, while Justin McMaster (illness) was inside the National Sports Center during training. … Forward Patrick Weah has returned from his few-week training stint with Spanish La Liga side Real Betis.