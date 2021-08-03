BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer program has issued out the captains’ armbands for the 2021 season. The team announced Tuesday that Megan Dahl, Megan Majewski, Emma Mortensen and Allyson Smith will captain the Beavers this fall.

“Leadership is a broad topic but it can’t be undervalued within any organization,” BSU head coach Jim Stone said in a release. “I’m so thankful for the leadership we had in place last year as it helped us navigate through the pandemic and acclimate freshmen into the culture of our program.

“That being said, we will still have two full classes of student-athletes that have never played a championship fall season here. This makes the role of our 2021 captains that much more important.

Dahl has been a fixture on Bemidji State’s backline for three seasons. She led a defensive unit that posted two shutouts and allowed just one goal during the 2021 spring season. In 41 career matches, Dahl also has a goal and two assists while contributing to 22 shutouts.

Majewski has also anchored the backline with Dahl, and she helped the defense allow just 2.0 shots on goal per game and a 0.36 goals against average in the spring. She has played a multitude of positions over 42 career matches and has seven career goals.

Mortensen has played in 39 career matches, including all three in the 2021 spring season, after sitting out due to injury in 2019. The defender has one career assist to her name.

On the opposite end of the field, Smith will headline the team’s offensive attack as a two-time All-NSIC selection. She has 20 goals and 18 assists over 39 career games, ranking in the top 10 for goals and assists and ranking sixth all-time with seven game-winning goals.

BSU finished the 2019 season 12-6-1 and, after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, the Beavers went 3-0 in a brief spring 2021 regular season.

Bemidji State opens the season Sept. 3 at North Dakota before returning home at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 to host Michigan Tech.