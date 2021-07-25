Robin Lod scored in the 85th minute to help Minnesota United complete a frenzied comeback and notch a 2-1 victory over the visiting Portland Timbers on Saturday night at Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Chase Gasper scored in the 74th minute for Minnesota United (6-5-3, 21 points), who improved to 6-1-3 over their past 10 matches.

Felipe Mora scored the lone goal for the Timbers (6-7-1, 19 points), who had a two-game winning streak halted.

Mora's goal came in the 10th minute and Minnesota United controlled the flow the rest of the way while trying to mount a comeback.

The Loons out-shot Portland 28-8 and put six on target compared to three for the Timbers.

Minnesota United finally moved ahead when Emanuel Reynoso spotted Lod and threaded a pass that gave his teammate operating room despite two nearby defenders. Lod received the pass and smacked a left-footed shot past Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Mora's early goal was set up by a superb cross from Portland teammate Diaron Asprilla.

Asprilla was on the left flank when he spotted Mora moving toward the goal. His stellar pass allowed Mora to easily head the ball into the left corner of the goal past Minnesota United goalkeeper Tyler Miller. It was Mora's fourth tally of the campaign.

Minnesota United then dominated play while pushing for the equalizer and finally struck in the 74th minute.

Hassani Dotson sent a looping volley into the box toward Gasper, who snapped the header into the left corner of the net for his first of the season to knot the match.

Ivacic had four saves for the Timbers, and Miller had two for the Loons.

Minnesota out-shot Portland 12-3 in the first half but placed just one on target.

Lod has two superb chances. His close-range left-footer off a corner kick was saved by Ivacic in the 25th minute and his left-footed rocket was wide left of the net 13 minutes later.

Dotson had a solid chance to tie the score in the 63rd minute but his left-footed blast sailed just over the top left corner of the net.

Minnesota United put just one of 21 shots on target prior to Gasper's tying goal.