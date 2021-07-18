Robin Lod scored in the 81st minute to give Minnesota United its first MLS win over the Seattle Sounders, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon in Saint Paul, Minn.

Lod, left alone at the back post, tapped in Niko Hansen's crossing pass with his left foot past Seattle goalie Stefan Cleveland for his third goal of the season. It was just the ninth goal of the season allowed this season by the Sounders, fewest in MLS.

Tyler Miller finished with three saves for the Loons (5-5-3, 18 points), who had managed just one draw in eight previous meetings with the Sounders since joining the league in 2017.

It was the first loss of the season for Western Conference-leading Seattle (8-1-5, 29 points), snapping their MLS record season-opening point streak at 13 games. Cleveland was credited with one save.

Minnesota dominated possession in the first 25 minutes but failed to garner any shots on goal through a bunched-in Seattle defense that blocked several shot attempts in the box. The Loons' best scoring tries came in the 30th minute when Emanuel Reynoso attempted a free kick from 26 yards out that sailed just over the goal, and a header by Bakaye Dibassy on the left edge of the six-yard box off a corner kick that went wide of the far post.

Miller, meanwhile, had to make three key first half saves, including two on MLS goal scoring co-leader Raul Ruidiaz, the second a diving save on a right-footed shot from the middle of the box.

Seattle nearly scored in the 47th minute on its first corner kick of the game but Joao Paulo's shot from the middle of the box was cleared off the right post by Loons forward Franco Fragapane.

The Sounders did find the back of the net in the 75th minute when Xavier Arreaga headed in a free kick by Paulo, but he was ruled offside on the play. Lod followed with the game-winner six minutes later.