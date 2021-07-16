Minnesota United has had three MLS all-stars since joining the league in 2017, and their current roster presents a few new options for this year’s game set for Aug. 25 in Los Angeles.

Manager Adrian Heath assessed the club’s candidates on Friday. “I think (Emanuel Reynoso) at his best is as good as anybody in the league; I think that is there for everybody to see,” he said. “I don’t think there has been a better goalkeeper this year than Tyler (Miller), I really don’t. I think he’s getting back to his very, very best. … I think Hassani (Dotson) and Will (Trapp), they can play for any team in this league.

“I think (Michael Boxall) at his best, (Bakaye) Dibassy. Romain (Metanire) was there a couple of years ago. We’ve got a lot of talented players.”

The Pioneer Press polled fans on Twitter this week for their top choice among four Loons. With Reynoso, Boxall, Miller and Dotson given as options, Boxall received 47 percent of the 371 total votes. Reynoso got 33 percent, Miller 14 and Dotson six.

Miller has never been to the showcase event in his first five seasons in the league. He knows his resume is strong, if a bit limited with him not playing in the first four games this season. He has a 4-1-3 record in eight games, with six goals against and four shutouts.

“Ultimately, I know (making the) all-star (team) would be great,” Miller said Friday. “There are bonuses that come with it and all that, and the recognition, but we’ll just have to see what happens. I’m hopeful to get onto it, but it’s not going to happen if I don’t continually play well each weekend.”

This year’s MLS All-Star team will have 26 players, and fan votes will be one-third of the total for 12 of the players (votes from media members and players themselves are the other two-thirds). LAFC coach Bob Bradley will name 12 players and MLS Commissioner Don Garber will select two.

The Loons’ reps have been Francisco Calvo and Darwin Quintero in 2018 and Metanire in 2019. There was no ASG last year due to the pandemic.

Back four changes

Captain Boxall (thigh) rehabbed on the side during Friday’s training session, and he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Seattle. Heath said Friday it might be too soon for his return. Boxall exited the San Jose game in the first half and missed the entire Colorado game on July 7.

Fellow center back Bakaye Dibassy (thigh) missed the Colorado game, but returned to training this week, setting up his potential return.

Right back Romain Metanire has yet to return from his trip to France to obtain his U.S. green card, paving the way for D.J. Taylor to make his second straight start.

Ruidiaz is hot

The Sounders will be without key attackers Jordan Morris and Nico Lodiero on Sunday, but striker Raul Ruidiaz has picked up the slack with 10 goals this season, which ties Chicharito as MLS leader.

“He’s a top quality forward,” Miller said. “He’s one of the most valuable players in the league, I think. But it really comes down to a full-team effort. If you worry too much about one player, you forget about all the other 10. It really comes down to worrying about the Sounders as a whole.”

Briefly

Chase Gasper and Ozzie Alonso are each one yellow card away from a one-game accumulation suspension. … Ramon Abila will serve a one-game suspension for violent conduct in the Colorado game. … Center back Callum Montgomery returned from his loan with the San Diego Loyal. He played six games in the USL Championship and scored a goal on Wednesday. … Dayne St. Clair is away on national team duty with Canada. He hasn’t played for them in the first two Gold Cup games, meaning he has logged only 90 minutes for either club or country since May 8. … Reynoso leads MLS with seven nutmegs, or passes between an opponent's legs, according to fbref.com. New England’s Carles Gil is second with six.



