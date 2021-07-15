Hassani Dotson and Jacori Hayes know they are among the fortunate ones. Two young Black men, who as boys had parents who emphasized education, and through their athletic ability, earned college scholarships to play Division I soccer.

Hayes was raised by two engineers in Maryland and had to finish his homework before heading off to soccer practices. “I’m the one percent of the one percent,” he acknowledged.

Dotson was born in Washington state when his mother was “really young, so it could have turned out differently,” he pointed out. “I could have had parents that didn’t care that much and were just trying to raise me. But I came from a good family structure and they wanted to help me succeed.”

Their self-awareness leads to understanding that not everyone is raised with such priorities. The two midfielders were among the Minnesota United players who have been instrumental in meetings with the club’s leadership to say their collective should help disadvantaged communities.

“A lot of us feel that if you come from a difficult situation, whether it is from your upbringing or family or where you live, the biggest difference is education,” Dotson said. “It’s going to be harder for someone else to improve their life or improve their learning. I think that is one way, that is one thing that we saw would need improvement.”

In June, MNUFC announced a handful of organizations would receive a total of nearly $200,000 in financial support. That included a scholarship fund for diverse and underserved populations to be able to attend the University of Minnesota, as well as the club’s contributions to Close Gaps By 5, a nonprofit focused on early education programs to narrow the achievement gaps in minority communities.

“The club is putting a massive foot forward with these kids to make sure their lives are set up to where they are getting a degree and are on the right path,” Hayes said. “Boost them up a little bit.”

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, United players approached CEO Chris Wright and other club leaders about ways they could contribute within the community.

“Our players … came to us and said we really want to get involved with education,” Wright said. “… We want to be involved in not only the Black and African American community, but we want to be involved in this diverse community of so many different languages, dialects and so many different people from all over the world that live here.”

The initiative, which also benefits other varying organizations, was sidetracked by COVID-19, but was ready to be unveiled before the Loons’ first near full-capacity crowd at Allianz Field in late June.

“This gifting program evolved,” Wright said. “It wasn’t just one meeting and we decided what we were going to do and at what levels we were going to do it, which nonprofits were going to be the recipients of the gifting. But it was a whole series of conversations both internally with staff and our ownership group, led by Dr. (Bill) McGuire and our (community relations) staff, working on molding a program that is really, really meaningful.”

Dotson, who attended Oregon State, said it was tough to wait through the pandemic-related delay for action to be taken in the community.

“We had talks and, at first, we weren’t sure how it was going to happen, but that was due to COVID,” Dotson said. “It was hard because we want to get started and we need to get out in communities. It was nice to see that the club was making a gesture and listened to what we had to say. I know a lot of guys are still passionate, still reaching out to many different programs and trying to help the community. … I think the youth is really important.”

With the astronomical cost of attending college, Hayes, who has a physics degree from Wake Forest, said the scholarship fund can relieve some stress for young adults.

“With college and student debt, it sets a lot of people back. Once you finish, you have to pay for that degree again,” he said. With a scholarship, “they aren’t burdened.”