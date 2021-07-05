Major League Soccer announced Monday that a league investigation concluded that there is insufficient evidence that United FC winger Franco Fragapane directed a racist comment at a Portland Timbers player during a June 26 game in Portland, Ore.

Fragapane is cleared to play in United games going forward, starting with Wednesday’s game at Colorado. He played all 90-plus minutes in the Loons’ 2-2 draw with San Jose on Saturday since MLS had yet to share the result of its investigation.

Timbers midfielder Diego Chara said that Fragapane made a racist comment toward him during United’s 1-0 victory at Portland. The official on the field stopped the game immediately and talked to several players from both teams in the game. None of them said they heard the alleged comment, though Portland officials supported Chara’s claim — without naming who made the comment — and demanded league action after the game.

Fragapane, who has not spoken to media members since the incident, consistently has denied the accusation, according to Loons manager Adrian Heath, and United FC has supported him all along.

On Monday, the league released a statement saying, “MLS conducted a thorough review of the incident, which included interviews with the match official and players, as well as an examination of all available audio and video footage from the match. While MLS found the allegation to be made in good faith, the League could not corroborate or refute the allegation.”

The statement also said, “MLS will use this moment to reinforce its commitment, and the commitment of each of its Clubs, to an environment that is free from discrimination or harassment and treats all participants with respect and inclusivity.

“MLS mandates that all players complete annual Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Training, which takes place during the preseason. Clubs are required to ensure that all players who arrive after preseason complete such testing, and any players who have not done so must do so promptly. Clubs that do not comply with this policy will be subject to League fines.”

Fragapane, a 28-year-old from Argentina, signed with United FC on May 19, playing in a game for the Loons for the first time last month.