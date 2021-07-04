Winger Franco Fragapane remained in the Loons’ starting XI against San Jose on Saturday as MLS has yet to share the result of investigation into his alleged racist comment toward Timbers’ midfielder Diego Chara last week.

Fragapane, who has not spoken to media members, has denied the accusation, according to manager Adrian Heath, and it’s unclear what evidence the league might have beyond Chara’s word against Fragapane’s.

If the league’s Disciplinary Committee has found a way to corroborate Chara’s claim, the new Argentine winger could face a multi-game suspension. If not, Fragapane will likely be able to play on.

Two Loons players, Hassani Dotson and Wil Trapp, were on the field during the incident in Minnesota’s 1-0 win at Providence Park on June 26; they said they did not hear anything. Trapp added that Referee Rosendo Mendoza and Timbers captain Diego Valeri also didn’t hear it.

There is a precedent when an accusation is levied, but can’t be confirmed.

In 2018, LAFC forward Adama Diomande accused a Timbers player of a slur during a U.S. Open Cup match. Three weeks later, the U.S. Open Cup Adjudication and Discipline Panel said there was insufficient evidence to conclude the Portland player used a discriminatory term.

In that case, the accused and unidentified Timbers player strongly denied the slur during the investigation, and the review found no other individual able to confirm it.

Not ready

Attacker Robin Lod has returned from Helsinki, Finland, where he had a meeting for his U.S. green card, but was not on the game-day roster. With defender Romain Metanire in France for his own green card appointment, Jukka Raitala stepped in at right back. Raitala has filled in at center back for Minnesota earlier this season, and at right back for the Finnish national team in the European Championship last month.