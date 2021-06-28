Adrian Heath rubbed his eyes once he sat down for the postgame Zoom session after Minnesota United’s 1-0 victory over the Timbers in Portland, Ore. It was after midnight Sunday back in Minnesota, and the Loons’ manager showed his exhaustion.

Heath had just finished direct questioning of Franco Fragapane on whether the new Argentine winger used a racist slur against Timbers midfielder Diego Chara during the match. Fragapane was adamant he did not, and on Sunday, MLS said it is investigating the situation.

The fallout from that incident took attention away from the Loons adding another notch during its current string of positive results. Since the club gave up a two-goal lead to Colorado Rapids and fell to 0-4 on May 8, they are undefeated with four wins and two draws to improve their record to 4-4-2.

Minnesota’s 2.3 points per game since that early-May weekend is the second-best points-per-game mark in the 27-team league. Only Orlando City is better at 2.5.

In the Western Conference, the Loons’ 2.3 points per game is better than anyone else, including the four clubs they look up at in the standings: Seattle Sounders (2.1); Sporting Kansas City (2.0), the Los Angeles Galaxy (2.0) and Colorado Rapids (1.8).

Meanwhile, the Loons next opponent, San Jose, has an MLS-low 0.14 points per game in that stretch. The Earthquakes (3-7-1) come to Allianz Field to play at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“I knew this team was capable of that (six-game unbeaten streak), but that it was going to be a tall order to go on the sort of run,” Heath said. “… I’ve said it all along, this group is capable of winning games, home or away, against anybody. We’ve got too much quality not to be in games.”

That high quality was on display immediately Saturday when Emanuel Reynoso, Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou contributed on the fastest goal in the club’s MLS history. In the second minute, incisive passes from Reynoso and Fragapane led to Hunou’s easy finish.

United had other scoring chances, but spent the end of the game holding off the Timbers’ attack. Portland had 77 percent possession after the 76th minute and had an expected-goal total of 1.77 after halftime, according to wyscout.

The Loons subbed on center back Brent Kallman and Ozzie Alonso as they shifted to a 5-4-1 formation for the final nine minutes of stoppage time. Portland kept coming, and Loons center back Bakaye Dibassy threw his arms up in frustration a few times at the persistent pressure in the second half.

“It’s human nature that you think when you get behind the ball, you’re defending the goal, but you’re not,” Heath said. “… You’ve got to close the ball down. Whoever the nearest man is, he has to get in people’s faces, we have to stop the crosses coming in the box. If there’s one criticism, and we briefly spoke about it, they had too many crosses at the end of the game.”

The Timbers finished with 24 crosses and 10 accurate on Saturday; they had 22 shots but only two on frame. Eryk Williamson’s rolling shot in the 49th minute had an expected goals conceded of 0.69, but goalkeeper Tyler Miller got his left hand on it for the save.

Since joining Minnesota in 2020, Miller’s time in net has been interrupted twice. His 2020 season ended after eight games due to double hip surgery, and his 2021 season was delayed when Dayne St. Clair started the first four games.

But when Miller is in net, the Loons get results. Across both seasons, Minnesota is 8-1-5 with him in goal; the only loss was to Orlando in the MLS is Back Tournament semifinals last August.

This season, Miller is fifth in MLS in prevented goals (2.63 in six games) and the four ‘keepers ahead of him in that statistic have played either 10 or 11 games. On the season, he has 18 saves and only two goals conceded.

“He’s been outstanding since he’s come back in,” Heath said.

While the volume of goals scored continues to be an issue for Minnesota (10 total in 14 games), recent results have put the Loons among the best clubs in MLS yet again.

Briefly

Midfielder Jan Greguys (Slovakia) and defender Jukka Raitala (Finland) have returned to Minnesota from playing in the European Championship, the club said Monday. After the Euro group-stage, attacker Robin Lod went to Finland and defender Romain Metanire traveled to France as the two starters work to complete work on their U.S. green cards.



