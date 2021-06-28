GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The Bemidji Youth Soccer 16U boys team was one of two BYS teams to win the Greater Grand Forks Tournament, held June 25-27, 2021, in Grand Forks, N.D. The 16U team beat Grand Forks 2-0 in the championship, while Bemidji's 14U boys beat Grand Forks 8-1 in the championship of their division. The 19U girls also reached the championship, falling 3-1 to Grand Forks.
Pictured from the 16U team, in the back row (from left) are coach Jeff Mitchell, Tommy DeGeus, Conner Bakken, Isaac Stone, Jacob Stanoch, Thomas Paquette, Thomas Harris and coach Rick Toward. In the front row are Abraham Bratlien, Will Ekhoff, Nick Rautio, Al Toward, Brady Riley, Alec Newby and Levi Renn. Sitting is Lincoln Schmitt.