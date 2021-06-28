GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The Bemidji Youth Soccer 16U boys team was one of two BYS teams to win the Greater Grand Forks Tournament, held June 25-27, 2021, in Grand Forks, N.D. The 16U team beat Grand Forks 2-0 in the championship, while Bemidji's 14U boys beat Grand Forks 8-1 in the championship of their division. The 19U girls also reached the championship, falling 3-1 to Grand Forks.