When Franco Fragapane relocated from Argentina to Minnesota in late May, the Loons’ new winger had expectations he would be passed a gourd of quality Yerba Mate. He could sip from its straw and taste something from home.

The caffeinated plant-based drink is popular in some of South America. It was already enjoyed here by fellow Argentines Emanuel Reynoso and Ramon Abila, who brought it north from Buenos Aires. Homegrown Minnesotan Patrick Weah has taken up the custom, too. But not quite to the level Fragapane had in mind.

After Fragapane’s one-goal, one-assist headlining performance in Minnesota United’s 2-0 win over Austin FC on Wednesday, he was asked about the beverage.

“I make it better,” Fragapane declared through a Spanish translator. “The truth is that I bring it every day, to training, to the games. It seems they came without mate.”

While the fellow Argentines couldn’t defend themselves during the postgame news conference inside Allianz Field, it’s hard to say anything Fragapane touches hasn’t been delectable in his first few weeks in Minnesota. The 28-year-old winger has been a magnet to the goal in his first two games. He scored in his debut in a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas last weekend and had a flawless finish to put the Loons up over Austin FC on Wednesday night. Less than 10 minutes later, his corner kick was headed in by Adrien Hunou to set the margin for the team’s first multi-goal win in 2021.

After Fragapane pounced on a rebound for his first MLS goal last weekend in Dallas, United manager Adrian Heath set a marker for goals in his debut season in a four-year contract.

“He’s smart,” Heath said. “(He) gets in really good holes, gets in good spots. He’s going to be a big pickup for us. I told him between now and the end of the season, we’ll try and get 10 goals out of him.”

Fragapane is averaging 1.15 goals per 90 minutes, and he has 25 games to score eight goals and reach the number Heath set out for him. Fragapane has been named to the MLS team of the week two times in a row. In only 158 minutes, he has tied Robin Lod for team-high in goals.

Fragapane is proving his value in a $1.8 million transfer fee Minnesota paid to Talleres in Argentina’s Primera Division. The Loons’ negotiations to acquire Fragapane were revealed April 7, and it took weeks for them to be completed.

Once he arrived in the U.S., he traveled to Salt Lake City for a game, but a paperwork issue with the Argentine football federation kept him from being approved to play on May 29. With a three-week break between games, he didn’t debut in a Loons shirt until June 19.

“When I got here, signed and they announced me, a lot of people from Minnesota wrote to me,” Fragapane said. “A lot of people who, honestly, made me feel good. I got here and I felt really comfortable.”

Fragapane’s home debut ended up being sort of fashionably late. It came in the fifth home game of the season and in front of 19,209 fans in St. Paul — the club’s first allowed sellout since October 2019.

“In Argentina, I was playing with no crowd; it was honestly very sad,” Frapanae said. “When I got here, I played with a lot of people who supported and encouraged me. It’s beautiful for the player.”

That scene included a distinct Minnesota flavor of fans singing Oasis’ “Wonderwall” after a victory.

“For me, something new, because the truth is that I’m not accustomed to it,” Fragapane remarked. “But it was beautiful to see the fans sing and lift their flags up. Every single one.”