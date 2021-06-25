Minnesota United captain Michael Boxall was called into the New Zealand national team for the Tokyo Olympics from July 23-Aug. 8.

The Kiwis announced the news Thursday in a video posted on social media. The country called on youth teams to reveal the team, with a girls side sharing Boxall’s name.

Boxall, 32, was born in Auckland and also played in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. For the Summer Games, men’s soccer rosters are made up of players under 23 years old, with three players over that age limit allowed on each team.

Boxall is one of two Loons players to play all 810 minutes so far this season and the absence of his steadying veteran presence at the back will be felt when he leaves United to play in the Olympics this summer.

Jukka Raitala, a Finnish national team player who is returning to the Loons from the European Championship, and Woodbury’s Brent Kallman are the top two players to fill in for Boxall in manager Adrian Heath’s two center-back formation. Frenchman Bakaye Dibassy has returned from an early-season thigh injury to play in the past three games alongside Boxall.

Minnesota has five MLS games scheduled from July 18 to Aug. 7.

United midfielder Hassani Dotson was a standout for the U.S. U23 team during Olympic qualifying in March, but the Americans failed to qualify.

For the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Dotson and fullback Chase Gasper have been named to the U.S.’s preliminary 60-man roster, with 23 players making the team. Goalkeeper Dayne St.Clair is on Canada’s preliminary roster.

Final rosters for that tournament are due before July 2, with its group-stage games being played from July 10-20. The final is Aug. 2.