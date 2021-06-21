Bemidji Youth Soccer had 15 teams compete in the NSC All American Cup in Blane on June 18-20, and the 14U boys team won their championship with a 4-2 victory in the title game. Pictured in the front row (from left) are Dawson Schoonover, Easton Elliott, Steven Nicoson, Conrad Foss, Kellen Heuer, Brady Nelson, Gabe Morin, Ryker Yerbich. In back row (from left) are Taevon Welle, Conor Stodgell, Jeron Huseby, Rhys Sneide, Reed Johnson, Austin Riewer and coach Drew Baker. Not pictured is Benji O'Leary.