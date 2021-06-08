BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team unveiled its 2021 schedule on Tuesday.

The Beavers will begin their first full season since 2019 with a nonconference match at Division I rival North Dakota on Sept. 3. The season opener follows two preseason scrimmages against St. Catherine on Aug. 21 and Hamline on Aug. 28. BSU and UND have previously met 10 times with Bemidji State taking the most recent three meetings dating back to 2007.

In total, the schedule features 10 home games, eight away games and three contests against 2019 NCAA Tournament teams.

The Beavers will host Northern Michigan in their home opener at Chet Anderson Stadium on Sept. 10 before closing nonconference play Sept. 12 at home versus Michigan Tech.

Sept. 17 marks the beginning of a full 15-match Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schedule when BSU travels to Northern State, followed by a Sept. 19 match at Minnesota State Moorhead.

Minnesota State will visit the Chet on Sept. 24 to mark Bemidji State’s first home league match. The game kicks off a six-game home stand that runs through Oct. 10.

The Beavers conclude the regular season Nov. 5 by hosting Minnesota Crookston.

The NSIC Tournament is slated to begin Nov. 10 with the championship game set for Nov. 14.

The NCAA Division II playoffs begin Nov. 18 and run through the national championship game Dec. 11 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

BSU completed the 2019 season at 12-6-1 overall, its 16th straight season finishing at or above .500, and placed fourth in the NSIC at 11-3-1. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bemidji State played three official matches and went 3-0 in a shortened spring 2021 schedule.

2021 BSU Women’s Soccer Schedule

Sept. 3 at North Dakota^ 3 p.m.

Sept. 10 NORTHERN MICHIGAN^ 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 MICHIGAN TECH^ 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Northern State 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 at MSU Moorhead 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 MINNESOTA STATE 3 p.m.

Sept. 26 CONCORDIA-SP 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 AUGUSTANA 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 WAYNE STATE 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 MINNESOTA DULUTH 3 p.m.

Oct. 10 ST. CLOUD STATE 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Winona State 5 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Upper Iowa 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 SW MINN. STATE 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 SIOUX FALLS 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 U-MARY 6 p.m.

Oct. 31 at Minot State noon

Nov. 5 MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 NSIC First Round TBD

Nov. 12 NSIC Semifinals TBD

Nov. 14 NSIC Final TBD

^ denotes nonconference match