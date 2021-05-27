ST. PAUL -- Minnesota United’s new center forward Adrien Hunou has scored 15 goals over the past two seasons with top-tier French club Rennes. The Loons’ new Designated Player scored 12 of them in France’s Ligue 1 and also netted goals in the Europa League group stage and to put Rennes up 1-0 over Paris Saint-Germain in a cup final.

With Hunou approaching his Minnesota debut, which could come as soon as Saturday night at Real Salt Lake, his first goal in a Loons shirt will be his first tally of 2021. He has played only 198 minutes this year, while he has sat out nine games. His desire to move on from his boyhood club to Minnesota, coupled with a coaching change at Rennes contributed to his lack of recent action.

“We understood that there wasn’t going to be an awful lot of playing time for him between there and the end,” manager Adrian Heath said Thursday, May 27. “The only thing that we hoped is we would have liked to have got him two, three, four weeks earlier, but that wasn’t to be. They wanted to make sure they could qualify (for Europa League) and they didn’t want to leave themselves short.”

Hunou’s void of recent playing time presumably will limit how much the 27-year-old might play against RSL at Rio Tinto Stadium. He first trained with the Loons at the National Sports Center in Blaine on Tuesday, and with his fitness building up, a substitute appearance seems his most likely route to the field this weekend.

Heath said Hunou and fellow newcomer, Argentine winger Franco Fragapane, have been “terrific in training,” with more than one player approaching the coach after training Wednesday to say, in effect, “These two are going to be fantastic for us.”

Hunou has 38 career goals across seven seasons. Here’s a breakdown of his goals over the past two seasons:

In the 2019-20 season, he scored 11 times in 1,779 minutes; that’s one goal for every 161 minutes played. His expected-goals rate was 7.8 last season, according to fbref.com. In 2020-21, he scored four in 738 minutes, or once per every 185 minutes. His xG came in at 4.5.

Of those 15 goals, he scored eight with his right foot, three with his left and four off his head. Of those 15, seven came in open play, five originated on set pieces, two were spurred from counter attacks and one came via penalty kick. He had a second goal come during a PK shootout and he went soft and right-center on both attempts from the spot.

Arguably Hunou’s biggest goal came against PSG in the Trophee des Champions, a match between the winners of Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France. His left-footed tap-in from inside the 6-yard box early in the first half put pressure on the top club in France before PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe equalized and Angel Di Maria won it for Paris in the second half.

His Europa League goal came against Scotland club Celtic in November 2019. It was off a glancing header after he had made a near-post run, a movement he has shown a proclivity to make to get on the end of crosses or corner and free kicks.

Supporters could imagine the Loons drawing up a set piece in which specialist taker Emanuel Reynoso serves up a ball to find Hunou on such a movement.

Briefly

Reynoso (knee) is a game-time decision against RSL, Heath said. The star playmaker was not present during three open-to-media training sessions since last week. “Rey is virtually there,” Heath said. “It’s a case of whether we want to, not gamble, because I don’t think it is a gamble, but whether we want to get to the stage where we might do him more harm than good for 90 minutes and with having the two-week (break) after. We will probably make a decision with that” on Saturday. … Loons center back Bakaye Dibassy has recovered from his thigh injury and is available to make his 2021 debut, Heath said. Dibassy was integral in the club’s run to the Western Conference final in 2020. In addition to stout defending, the Frenchman scored twice on set pieces. … New winger Niko Hansen has recovered from his thigh injury, but fellow wide player Ethan Finlay hasn’t been training with the team due to a sore knee. … Rookie center back Nabi Kibunguchy was loaned to USL Championship’s Sacramento Republic for the rest of the 2021 season, the club said Thursday.



