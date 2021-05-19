Minnesota United announced Wednesday the signing of Franco Fragapane, an Argentine attacker who became a favorite at his previous club Talleres in Cordoba, Argentina.

Nicknamed “Fragagoal,” the 5-foot-5, 28-year-old midfielder has shown pace, playmaking, grit and goal-scoring ability in Argentina’s top-flight league and tournaments as well as in South American competitions. He had nine goals and 12 assists in 56 games for Talleres, with 32 career goals including stops in Brazil and Spain. And he will arrive in Minnesota on a bit of a hot streak, with four goals since the beginning of April.

United said Fragapane has signed a four-year contract and the club used the higher-tier Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to bring him in. He will occupy an international roster spot and is expected to arrive in Minnesota once his immigration paperwork is complete. It could be in time to debut in the Loons’ next match, against Real Salt Lake on May 29.

Fragapane is the second major long-term piece United has added during MLS’ primary transfer window. New Designated Player Adrien Hunou, a French center forward on a three-year deal, was en route to Minnesota on Tuesday night; May 29 is pegged as his first game as well.

Loons manager Adrian Heath described Fragapane’s skills this way on Tuesday: “Incredible energy. Can dribble. Can run with the ball. Can turn defense into attack very quickly. He makes a goal. Has a goal in him. Can play as a (No.) 10. Can play wide right. Can play wide left, which he has done all season for Talleres. It’s another player, who’s versatility will become invaluable as the season gets more and more congested down the stretch.”

United didn’t not expect Fragapane to play against Red Bull Bragantino in a Copa Sudamerica match on Tuesday night, but he started and played 72 minutes. The understanding between the clubs was Fragapane’s final game with Talleres was supposed to be Saturday, when he scored in the Copa de la Liga quarterfinal against Colon.

Reporter Juan Manuel Gazcon, who has covered Talleres for Showsport la Red since 2017, confirmed that was the predetermined plan for Fragapane.

Gazcon explained in an interview with the Pioneer Press that Fragapane is a go-to player of manager Alexander Medina, and Medina is upset with club president Andres Fassi for letting Fragapane go. “It’s because (Medina) is furious with the president because Fragapane is the favorite player,” Gazcon said. “… Medina will do what he wants to do.”

But now with that saga believed to be over with Talleres all but eliminated from its competitions, it should help expedite Fragapane’s departure to Minnesota.

Gazcon described Fragapane’s style as direct and competitive. “Franco is a practical player,” Gazcon said. “He wants the ball and runs to the net to score a goal. … He gets serious if they take him out. Always he has an (angry) face. He never likes to go out of the match.

“(He’s) very competitive, but at the same time, he’s a very good person,” Gazcon continued. “I talked to him in 2019 and 2020. He’s a good person. On Instagram, he’s more (expressive). He’s funny. He jokes with people.”

Fragapane earned his “Fragagoal” moniker in Cordoba and has scored a variety of ways. He prefers to get the ball on his dominate right foot, with which he has scored 15 of his roughly 21 previous goals, plus five with his left foot and one with his head, according to wyscout data. From 15 to 18 yards out, he has beautifully curled balls around goalkeepers to the far post, can display a soft touch on volleys, be in the right spot for tap-ins with his left foot at the back post or grind out goals with second-chance rebounds.

Fragapane also has shown variety in how he takes penalty kicks (left, right, center and blasted into a corner or softly placed), and he can fill in on taking set pieces.

Fragapane likely will slot into a wider-left midfield spot vacated with Kevin Molino’s departure to Columbus. His fellow Argentine countryman Emanuel Reynoso will be central and Finnish midfielder Robin Lod is best on the right. Hunou would then likely assume the center forward spot ahead of that midfield three.

For a United team with only five goals in six games this season, new high-priced attackers are expected to produce soon.