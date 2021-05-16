Robin Lod's goal four minutes into second-half stoppage time was the difference as Minnesota United FC defeated visiting FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday, May 15, in Saint Paul, Minn.

The game's lone goal began with Emanuel Reynoso's corner kick, which curved into the box and was headed toward the goal by Brent Kallman. Kallman's attempt was blocked at the goal line by FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges, only to fall to the foot of Lod, who made short work of the opportunity into the short side of the net.

The win was the second straight for Minnesota United (2-4-0, 6 points) after opening the season with four consecutive setbacks. The Loons ripped off 27 shots in the match, seven of them on target, with six of those coming in the second half.

Tyler Miller stopped two FC Dallas shots to secure his second shutout of the year and the 22nd in his six-year career in the league.

FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro made six saves and was two minutes shy of helping his side earn a point in the match. Instead, FC Dallas dropped to 1-2-2, 5 points on the year.

The Loons were the more aggressive team in the first half as well, racking up eight shots over the first 45 minutes to just one for FCD. Both teams managed only one shot on goal, while Dallas had the half's lone corner kick and owned advantages in possession percentage (60.1% to 30.1%, in total passes (295-190) and in passing accuracy (82% to 75.3%).

Minnesota looked as if it would get a chance from the spot when it appeared a shot from the Loons' Wil Trapp glanced off the hand of Hedges in the penalty box in the 74th minute. After video review, it was ruled that there was no penalty.