Ramon Abila delivered the biggest goal of Loons’ young season on Wednesday night, and the new striker from Argentina opened himself up to supporters in Minnesota.

After his delicately flicked header rippled the side netting in the Loons’ 1-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps at Allianz Field, the man nicknamed “Wanchope” lifted up his gray United jersey to reveal a T-shirt with a picture of a family member and a message in Spanish.

“Gaston, te amamos. Nunca te olvidaremos.”

“Gaston, we love you. We will never forget you.”

Abila’s relative, Gaston, committed suicide in May 2020, and the 31-year-old striker has been honoring him since games restarted amid the pandemic last fall. In November, an ole.com story described Abila’s eyes filling with tears after his former club Boca Juniors beat Newell’s Old Boys at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. Abila said in a translated quote that he felt down for several months after Gaston took his own life after suffering from depression.

After Wanchope’s 72nd-minute goal at Allianz Field was the difference for MNUFC’s first win of 2021, he said through a club translator that his goal dedications “will always be made for (Gaston).”

Wanchope added that Tuesday marked the anniversary of Gaston’s death. “So, we miss him,” Abila said. “He is someone we love a lot and my family still has that internal pain of seeing someone lost.

“He was so young and (it was) such a drastic decision, but hey, we have to move on, life goes on, we have to live our life and get up and try to be better and connect, and what we can ensure is that we all feel a little better. And if this goal and the victory help people to be happy today, a little calmer, it’s welcome.”

For Loons fans, the goal ended a surprising and disappointing 0-4 start to the 2021 season, and it coincides with the club set to play its Mental Health Awareness Game against FC Dallas at 7 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul.

When Abila scored for Boca against Lanus on Nov. 1 — off another header — he wore the T-shirt for Gaston, ole.com said. Afterward, he made a public-service announcement. “I want to give the message to those people to ask for help,” he said, based on Google translation.

Abila arrived in Minnesota during preseason in Florida in early April and he has needed some time to get fit. He had groin surgery over the winter and had sciatic pain after playing on synthetic turf in the season opener in Seattle on April 16.

He missed the home opener against Real Salt Lake the next week, but started the following game against Austin FC. He had one shot on target in 62 minutes and didn’t show a willingness to be a part of the club’s high-pressing tactic against the Verde. In the loss to Colorado last weekend, he subbed on very late against the Rapids, but didn’t have an impact.

There was no doubt he affected play on Wednesday. When he came on, the Loons had a clear threat inside the box. In addition to Wanchope’s goal, he had at least two other near misses.

“I’m really happy, happy to be able to convert, and for the team to win, which is the important thing,” Abila said. “We’re back to the ritual that we need to be on. We needed it so badly.”

Abila had an expected goals of 0.36 in his opening 90 minutes with Minnesota this season, which was below his average of 0.57 per 90, according to wyscout data since 2015.

“I feel for him a little bit,” Loons manager Adrian Heath said. “He came in and was maybe thrust into it earlier than he was ready for. We spoke before the game; he said it’s the first time since he’s been here he’s been pain free. I thought his movement was a little bit better (Wednesday). But I think he’d be the first to say he’s still some weeks away from being really fit and sharp as he would like.”

If Wanchope gets to the fitness and form levels he wants, there could be many more dedications to Gaston.

For help

If you, or someone you know, needs help for mental-health issues or has thoughts of suicide, resources are available. One avenue is the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 800-273-TALK(8255) or you can head to the nearest crisis center. Additional information is at save.org.