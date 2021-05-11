Through its 0-4 start, the Loons are tied for a league high with 10 goals conceded. Their average of 2.5 goals allowed per game is worse than when Minnesota gave up 2.06 across the entire 2017 season and then 2.09 in 2018. Those are two of the five worst marks in the 25-year history of MLS.

With MNUFC’s defeats stacking up in 2021, pressure has been mounting on a team with preseason expectations to contend for MLS Cup.

The Loons’ bad defense led to their demise in a 3-2 loss at Colorado on Saturday. After taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, they gave up three goals over 25 minutes, including Danny Wilson’s game-winning header off a free kick in the 82nd minute.

The Vancouver Whitecaps, the Loons’ next opponent at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Allianz Field, is 2-1-1 this season and have scored all five of their goals on set pieces — two penalties, two corner kicks and one free kick.

Defending set pieces “is one of the areas that we have not been anywhere near as resolute and as determined, as dogged, whichever adjective you want to use, in terms of defending the box,” United manger Adrian Heath said. “I think that goes individually and collectively.”

Heath acknowledged in a video conference Tuesday that pressure has built up and “to get rid of that we need to win a game.” He later added, “If we can pick up three points, I’m sure everything will look a little bit brighter and a little better.”

But given the size of the hole, Heath was right to assess one win as a small step in a positive direction. The Loons must turn around to face FC Dallas in St. Paul on Saturday night.

Center back Bakaye Dibassy has missed the first four games this season and his steadying presence on the back line in 2020 is not expected back soon. He had a “slight” thigh strain in preseason, Heath said in March, but the injury was worse than first thought and then he had a setback during rehab.

It also didn’t sound like Dibassy will be ready before the Real Salt Lake game on May 29, with the FIFA international break coming before their next game on June 19.

“The one thing is, as much as I’d love to have him available, we have to look at the big picture,” Heath said. “… I’m not going to take the risk of bringing him back for one game quickly and then he (might have) another setback.”

While Dibassy will remain sidelined, right back Romain Metanire is expected to return after he appeared to suffer a left leg injury, forcing him to exit in the second half of Saturday’s loss.

Heath said his talk with players on Monday focused on the positives. Among those is how only three of their 10 goals allowed have come at home and only one, the equalizer at Colorado, can be chalked up to a misplay by goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

International duties

Three Loons starters — Jan Gregus, Jukka Raitala and Robin Lod — have national team games that will interfere with Minnesota’s game in Utah on May 29.

Raitala and Lod’s Finland team plays Sweden on May 29, while Gregus’ Slovakia side faces Bulgaria on June 1. With both of those games being friendlies, there’s an outside chance the players could remain with the Loons until after the MLS game vs. Utah. But those games are tune-ups for the European Championships group stage in mid- to late-June, so it could be important for the players to take off and prepare for that stage.

“We will take it when we get a bit closer,” Heath said. “But especially the Finnish guys, we’ve had a good relationship with their coach Markku (Kanerva) and he has left them here for us in the past, so we might have to — we’ll speak to him.”

The Loons’ track record is to encourage and support players going to represent their countries, and Heath said they won’t stand in the way now either, despite Minnesota’s struggles.

Briefly

Heath said he is hopeful new French attacker Adrien Hunou could arrive in Minnesota this week, which might peg the new Designated Player’s debut to May 29 against RSL. … Argentine winger Franco Fragapane is waiting for his immigration paperwork from Buenos Aires, and will leave for Minnesota once he has it. … Winger Niko Hansen (thigh) is working out, but his latest scan didn’t show as much healing as the club would have liked. “The frustrating part is that seeing him out on the training field you would think he’s 100 percent,” Heath said.