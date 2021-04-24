ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team completed its spring season with a 2-1 exhibition win at Concordia-St. Paul on Friday night.

The Beavers finished the abbreviated spring campaign with a perfect 6-0 record, going 3-0 in exhibition play and 3-0 in regular match play.

Jena Berkland put the Golden Bears on the board first in the ninth minute.

Sara Wendt scored on a feed from Allyson Smith less than 10 minutes later to level the score at 1-all.

With the score deadlocked deep into the second half, Wendt dished a pass to Alanna Mattson who set up Erin Becker for the game-winning goal in the 74th minute.

Alyssa Stumbaugh started in net for BSU and played the first half. Emma Riedi earned the win in 45 minutes of action in the second half.

The win marked the final matches in the careers of seniors Riedi, Mattson, Carolyn Smith, Ryin Carreras and Maggie Hallock. The senior class has been a part of BSU teams that have gone 48-8-7 overall, 37-3-5 in NSIC play and 26-2-2 at Chet Anderson Stadium. The seniors have contributed to three NSIC Tournament appearances, were nationally ranked in three seasons, qualified for two NCAA Tournaments and claimed one NSIC regular-season title.