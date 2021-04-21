BEMIDJI -- Sara Wendt contributed a goal and two assists in a 5-1 exhibition win for the Bemidji State women’s soccer team against St. Cloud State on Tuesday night at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Wendt assisted on the match’s first two goals, including Alanna Mattson’s eventual game-winner in the 21st minute, and later scored in the second half.

Mattson and Allyson Smith each totaled a goal and an assist, with Smith’s serving as the first tally of the night in the 13th minute.

Juliana Da Silva halved the deficit for the Huskies in the 27th minute, but Asia Buryska restored the two-goal BSU lead three minutes before halftime.

Wendt added her second goal in the 53rd minute and Anna Breffle finalized the score with her 86th-minute strike.

Emma Riedi started in net and earned the win after totaling four saves with one goal allowed. Alyssa Stumbaugh recorded four saves in the second half.

The Beavers will next travel south for a 5 p.m. exhibition at Concordia-St. Paul on Friday, April 23.

Bemidji State 5, St. Cloud State 1

SCSU 1 0 -- 1

BSU 3 2 -- 5

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Smith (Wendt), 13’; 2, BSU GOAL, Mattson (Wendt, Smith), 21’; 3, SCSU GOAL, Da Silva (unassisted), 27’; 4, BSU GOAL, Buryska (unassisted), 42’.

Second half -- 5, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Mattson), 53’; 6, BSU GOAL, Breffle (Hodny, Larson), 86’.

Saves -- Riedi (BSU) 4, Stumbaugh (BSU) 4; Kohn (SCSU) 5.