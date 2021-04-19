MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team continued its perfect start to the 2021 spring season on Sunday, topping Minot State 2-0 in a neutral-site game in Moorhead.

Sara Wendt and Erin Becker set each other up for goals, the first coming on Wendt’s goal in the 10th minute off a headed pass from Becker. Maggie Hallock earned a secondary assist.

The score held until the 63rd minute, when Wendt returned the favor with a ball to Becker, who then finished with a tap-in goal. It was BSU’s only shot on goal of the second half.

Alyssa Stumbaugh played the first half in goal and earned the win despite facing zero shots on goal. Georgiana Harber played the second half and made three saves.

Bemidji State clinched its fourth straight win of the spring season, the past three being regular season contests. The Beavers will wrap up their home schedule with a 7 p.m. exhibition against St. Cloud State on Tuesday, April 20, at Chet Anderson Stadium.





Bemidji State 2, Minot State 0

MiSU 0 0 -- 0

BSU 1 1 -- 2

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Becker, Hallock), 10’.

Second half -- 2, BSU GOAL, Becker), 63’.

Saves -- Stumbaugh (BSU) 0; Harber (BSU) 3; Kindred (MiSU) 3.