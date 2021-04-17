BEMIDJI -- Sara Wendt lifted the Bemidji State women’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Minnesota State Moorhead on Friday night at the Chet Anderson Stadium. The junior tapped in the winning goal in the 59th minute to break a 1-1 tie and secure the Beavers their second win of the season.

Maggie Cade put BSU on top in the 14th minute by burying a misplayed ball past the visiting goalkeeper.

The Dragons (0-4-0) equalized in the 22nd minute on a rare goal by, of all players, their goalie. Keeper Kayleigh Sedlacek took a free kick from near midfield and lofted a ball into the top-right corner of the net.

The teams remained deadlocked until Megan Majewski fed Wendt at the far post for the tap-in goal in the 59th minute.

Bemidji State outshot MSUM 28-2 for the game, including 11-2 in shots on goal.

Emma Riedi earned the win in net after not facing a shot on goal during the second half. Alyssa Stumbaugh made one save after playing the first half.

Friday’s game was played with halves of 35 minutes instead of 45 due to the Dragons’ busy schedule.

The Beavers, now 2-0-0, will meet Minot State in a neutral-site match in Moorhead at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 18.

Bemidji State 2, MSU Moorhead 1

MSUM 1 0 -- 1

BSU 1 1 -- 2

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Cade, 14’; 2, MSUM GOAL, Sedlacek, 22’.

Second half -- 3, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Majewski), 59’.

Saves -- Riedi (BSU) 0, Stumbaugh (BSU) 1; Lewald (MSUM) 7, Sedlacek (MSUM) 2.