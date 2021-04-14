Minnesota United returns 10 of the starting 11 players who drove the team to the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference final last December.

The primary loss was Kevin Molino to MLS Cup champion Columbus. Gone are the Trinidadian’s team-leading nine regular-season goals, followed by four more in the playoffs.

But since the Loons’ heartbreaking 3-2 playoff loss to Seattle, Minnesota have added 10 new players going into the 2021 season opener against the Sounders at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Loons manager Adrian Heath and his staff’s list of newcomers include veterans from abroad and within MLS, plus young players added through the MLS draft and one homegrown signing.

And United isn’t done. Argentine winger Franco Fragopane and French center forward Adrien Hunou are the club’s top transfer targets before the league’s primary window closes on June 1.

Here are the newcomers (ranked from highest expectations this season on down):

1. Ramon Abila, forward — United FC has endured a revolving door at the top of its attack in the past few years and believes the 31-year-old’s experience at Boca Juniors will bring an imposing presence, playmaking and finishing. Arriving on a one-year loan, “Wanchope” had 47 goal contributions (34 goals, 13 assists) in 81 games for the South American giants.

2. Wil Trapp, midfielder — With Ozzie Alonso missing a dozen games because of injuries last season and turning 35 in November, the Loons brought in this 28-year-old deep-lying midfielder known for his distribution. The eight-year veteran with U.S. national team experience has played more 17,000 minutes in MLS and is club captain material.

3. Niko Hansen, winger — United acquired the Dane in a trade with Houston in March, and Heath said Hansen’s pace out wide as a member of the Dynamo was a defensive concern for the Loons. The 26-year-old had two goals in 21 appearances over the past two seasons in Texas. In preseasons, he was tied with fellow winger Ethan Finlay with a team-leading four goals.

4. Juan Agudelo, forward — The 11-year veteran has made the rounds in MLS (playing for New York, Chivas, New England and Inter Miami), but is still only 28. The Columbian-American, who played at multiple levels for the U.S., scored three goals in 14 games for Miami a year ago.

5. Jukka Raitala, left back — The Loons lacked depth behind Chase Gasper last season, so they brought in the 32-year-old Finnish international to be backup and maybe push for a starting role. Raitala played 5,723 minutes across the past three seasons in Montreal.

6. Justin McMaster, winger — Heath has compared the 17th pick in the 2021 draft to his former golden boy in Molino. While McMaster, 21, also has an injury history like Molino, the Wake Forest product could come off the bench for the Loons early this season after flashing with three preseason goals.

7. Patrick Weah, forward — Loons star Emanuel Reynoso said Weah had made an impression on him during preseason camp. But the 19-year-old homegrown player with a famous last name needs to play consistent games to develop into a pro. So, if he’s out on loan this season, that’s likely a good thing.

8. Nabi Kibunguchy, defender — The 18th pick in the 2021 draft has shown versatility in preseason camp, playing center back, defensive midfielder and right back. Heath shot for the moon with a comparison to Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka when they put the 6-foot-3 Cal-Davis product out at right back in Florida.

9. Callum Montgomery, center back — The Loons gave up little in a trade with FC Dallas to acquired the 6-foot-3 defender who played for the Canadian Under-23 team in Olympic qualifying this spring. The fourth pick in the 2019 draft will be a depth piece.

10. D.J. Taylor, fullback — The 23-year-old right back arrives after four seasons with North Carolina FC in the USL Championship division. The former U.S. youth international will be insurance behind mainstay starting right back Romain Metanire.