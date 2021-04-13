MOORHEAD -- Playing in its first non-exhibition game since Nov. 13, 2019, the Bemidji State women’s soccer team thrashed Minnesota State Moorhead in a 6-0 victory Monday afternoon at Moorhead.

Sara Wendt bookended the scoring for the Beavers, burying two goals in the road win. Five different players scored for the day.

BSU took a 2-0 lead to halftime thanks to an 11th minute goal by Wendt and a 27th minute tally by Allyson Smith.

Four second-half goals in a span of 21 minutes grew the lead to 6-0 by the 72nd minute. Anna Breffle began the onslaught before Maggie Cade, Alanna Mattson and Wendt tacked on three more goals.

Georgiana Harber and Alyssa Stumbaugh combined to secure a clean sheet in goal for Bemidji State. Harber totaled two saves in the first half. Stumbaugh entered for the second half and didn’t face a shot on goal during the final 45 minutes.

For the Dragons, Kayleigh Sedlacek made 10 saves and conceded five goals over 65 minutes of action. Simone Lewald played the final 25 minutes and posted two saves with one goal allowed.

The loss dropped MSUM to 0-3, while BSU moved to 1-0.

The Beavers will play their first home regular season game in more than a year when they host the Dragons in a rematch at Chet Anderson Stadium on Friday, April 16. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Bemidji State 6, MSU Moorhead 0

BSU 2 4 -- 6

MSUM 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BSU GOAL, Wendt (Peterson), 11’; 2, BSU GOAL, Smith (unassisted), 27’.

Second half -- 3, BSU GOAL, Breffle (unassisted), 51’; 4, BSU GOAL, Cade (unassisted), 61’; 5, BSU GOAL, Mattson (unassisted), 64’; 6, BSU GOAL, Wendt (unassisted), 72’.

Saves -- Harber (BSU) 2, Stumbaugh (BSU) 0; Sedlacek (MSUM) 10, Lewald (MSUM) 2.