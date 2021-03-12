BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team is slated to compete in its first official matches since the fall of 2019 next month, the university announced Friday.

The Beavers will open the spring season with an exhibition against Minnesota Duluth at Chet Anderson Stadium on April 10. BSU will play three official matches, as well as three exhibition matches and at least four additional scrimmages.

The spring season replaces the typical fall season that was canceled last August by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The NSIC canceled all fall championships and competition through Dec. 31, 2020, due to health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The other six NCAA Division II fall championships were also canceled due to challenges presented by the pandemic.

After taking part in four scrimmages, Bemidji State will host UMD in its first exhibition April 10, which will double as Senior Day. The Beavers will also compete in exhibitions at home against St. Cloud State on April 22, and at Concordia-St. Paul on April 23.

BSU will play its first of three official matches April 16 when the team hosts Minnesota State Moorhead. The other two official matches will be held at neutral sites against Minot State in Moorhead on April 22, and against Minnesota State in Collegeville on April 25. Details are still being worked out for an additional match against MSU Moorhead, said a BSU release.

“The purpose of the 2021 season is to provide a competitive environment for collegiate soccer players,” the release said.

Statistics, wins and losses for official games will count toward NCAA and career totals. However, neither the NCAA nor the NSIC are sponsoring spring championships, so the matches between NSIC members will be considered nonconference.

Bemidji State returns 22 players for the spring season, including All-NSIC selections Sara Wendt, Megan Dahl and Allyson Smith, who has not appeared in a match since 2018 after sitting out the 2019 season for medical reasons. Seven newcomers have joined the roster and have been training with the team during the lengthy offseason.

BSU is following the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health, the CDC and Gov. Tim Walz, and will make an announcement on fan attendance prior to the first home contest.

BSU women’s soccer spring 2021 schedule

April 10 MINNESOTA DULUTH (exh.) 2 p.m.

April 16 MSU MOORHEAD 6 p.m.

April 22 Minot State% 1 p.m.

April 22 ST. CLOUD STATE (exh.) 7 p.m.

April 23 at Concordia-SP (exh.) 7 p.m.

April 25 Minnesota State^ 4 p.m.

% at Moorhead

^ at Collegeville